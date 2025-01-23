Where Does MSU's Chiles Rank Among Big Ten Quarterbacks in 2025?
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles will be one of the few starting quarterbacks returning in the Big Ten in 2025. Chiles had a rocky sophomore campaign but showed improvements throughout the season and showed potential for the upcoming season.
Having won the last two national championships, the Big Ten is in a transitional season, with inexperienced quarterbacks getting the starting job for the first time.
2025 could be the season that Michigan State returns to the top half of the Big Ten, but it can only go as far as its quarterback takes it.
Chiles was near the bottom of the conference in most passing statistics last season. But the sophomore did show flashes in the second half, where he could possibly be a top-five quarterback in the conference next season.
Chiles will have the upper hand as a returning starter; there are only five projected returning Big Ten starters, according to ESPN. If Chiles shows his potential with help of Spartans coach Jonathan Smith and an upgraded offensive staff, the dual-threat quarterback can lead Michigan State to a winning record, especially with the current state of the quarterback position in the conference.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will be the consensus top quarterback in the conference, coming off a College Football Playoff Semifinal run. Allar showed improvements last season, throwing for 3,327 passing yards and 24 touchdowns while clinching a playoff berth.
The defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, will have a new field general in 2025 as quarterback Will Howard is out of eligibility. Alabama transfer Juliyan Sayin, who sat behind Howard, will most likely get the first look for newly minted champion head coach Ryan Day.
However, the Buckeyes are also bringing in the No. 2 quarterback of the class of 2025, Tevien St. Clair. The two underclassmen will have a position battle for the right to throw to Buckeyes wide receiver and Heisman Trophy candidate Jeremiah Smith.
The Oregon Ducks will enter 2025 with a vendetta after an embarrassing showcase in the Rose Bowl, ending their season after an undefeated 13-0 start. The Ducks are replacing their veteran quarterback, Dillion Gabriel, with Michigan native Dante Moore. Moore has the most experience out of the new Big Ten starting quarterbacks, as he took meaningful snaps under center as a freshman at UCLA.
The team with the most off-season buzz in the Big Ten has been Illinois, led by head coach Bret Bielema. Illinois quarterback Luke Almyer was a breakout star for the Fighting Illini in 2024. Throwing for 22 touchdowns last season, Atlmyer will remain with Illinois in 2025 with a chance to improve upon their 10-3 record in 2024.
The Spartans will also be facing Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, the former five-star prospect, faced adversity in his freshman season as the Cornhuskers went 7-6. Raiola tied Chiles for the most interceptions in 2024 with 11. The quarterback who has been coined “Mini Mahomes,” will look for a breakout sophomore season in 2025.
