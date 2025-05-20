Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Spartans’ Two New Coaches
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has done an admirable job assembling his staff since joining the program.
He's made some great hires, and that was proven once again with his additions of quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer and safeties coach James Adams.
Boyer, of course, was on Smith's staff at Oregon State while Adams came over from his alma mater, Wake Forest, where he was associate head coach and safeties coach.
Our Aidan Champion discusses the two hires on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Boyer is expected to help quarterback Aidan Chiles take the next step as his position coach. Last month, even Chiles himself said, when he heard Boyer was hired, "That was the best thing to have ever happened to me right now ever since being here, for sure."
Smith has highlighted the benefit of having Boyer as Chiles' new position coach on multiple occasions.
"We felt like that was a way for him to have a familiar voice in regards to his [Chiles'] development," he said back in March.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren had previously been the Spartans' quarterbacks coach. Lindgren feels that Chiles will now have the benefit of working with a coach who can focus his time solely on the quarterback room.
"[T]here's some things mechanically with some of our younger guys that he [Boyer] has been willing to dive into, sometimes as the coordinator that you just didn't necessarily have as much time to be able to do that because you were worried about the scheme and the whole offense," Lindgren said.
As for Adams, he brings valuable coaching experience, including a year in the Big Ten when he was at Purdue as its cornerbacks coach. He is also familiar with the state, having coached cornerbacks at Western Michigan for a season.
"I like the James Adams addition," Smith said. "His experience, I think he's connected well with that group already. Him and Blue [Adams] go hand in hand. Obviously, [Joe] Rossi is overseeing it, but I've liked it, and Rossi has verbalized to me the addition of just watching James operate. I feel good there."
