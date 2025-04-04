Chiles' Leadership Must Grow for MSU in 2025
It was not the season Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles hoped to have, but it taught him many things.
As a heralded transfer from Oregon State, many expected Chiles to elevate a Spartans’ offense that had struggled mightily since the departure of Kenneth Walker III.
He had all the tools and the football IQ to make it happen, but it did not come together in his sophomore season.
Chiles threw only 13 touchdowns and threw 11 interceptions, many of them head-scratching. For someone who did not put the ball in harm’s way much in limited action for the Beavers, the number of times he did in his first year in East Lansing was puzzling and concerning.
However, there were moments where Chiles looked like the star quarterback he was expected to be. They were merely flashes, but they were enough to convince fans he can still be the prince that was promised.
Putting the ball in the end zone more and turning it over less will obviously be a goal for Chiles as he enters his second season leading the Spartans, but stepping up as a leader should also be a major goal.
The quarterback is expected to be the team’s vocal and emotional leader, which is what MSU needs out of Chiles. He was named a captain last season after only being around the team for eight months, an impressive feat.
Chiles has a year under his belt as a Spartan, which should allow him to feel like a veteran and someone who can help bring along young players and newcomers.
He and wide receiver Nick Marsh will be looked upon to lead a team that has not made a bowl game in three consecutive seasons.
With better play on the field comes greater confidence, and with greater confidence comes stronger leadership. If Chiles is playing well, he can lead by example while also offering his teammates words of encouragement.
If the Spartans are playing in a close game and need to pull off a big-time drive to tie or win, the team will look to Chiles to lead them.
It is up to him to make the plays necessary to finally turn MSU into a winner once again.
