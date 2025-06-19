Early Look at MSU's 2025 Opponents: Boston College
Michigan State's road loss to Boston College last season was the beginning of the derailing of the Spartans' season.
It was their first loss of the 2024 campaign after starting 3-0, and it would be the first of three consecutive losses for the Green and White, who were bested in back-to-back matchups against the two best teams in the Big Ten, Ohio State and Oregon.
The Spartans and Eagles will meet again this season, this time in East Lansing, for a Sept. 6 Week 2 primetime matchup that will air on NBC.
Boston College coach Bill O'Brien led the Eagles to a 7-6 record in his first year at the helm, which started with an upset win over No. 10-ranked Florida State. Had it not been for a narrow loss to No. 6-ranked Missouri, Boston College would have started the season 5-0.
The Eagles have a quarterback battle on their hands, as returning redshirt senior Grayson James and redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan, who transferred over from Alabama, will go at it to land the QB1 spot, which was left open by Thomas Castellanos, who transferred to Florida State.
Whoever wins will have the luxury of throwing to the team's leading receiver from last season, redshirt senior Lewis Bond, who torched the Spartans with a season-high 102 receiving yards and a touchdown last year.
On the ground, Boston College lost starting running back Kye Robichaux, who signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Detroit Lions.
On defense, the Eagles supplied their front seven with some solid additions from the transfer portal after losing All-American defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, defensive tackle Cam Horsley, who was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, and linebacker Kam Arnold, who signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.
The pickups included edge rushers E'Lla Boykin, a sophomore from Barton, and Makai Byerson, a redshirt freshman from West Virginia, junior linebacker Jason Hewlett from Michigan, and redshirt sophomore Chris Marable Jr. from Wake Forest.
Hewlett was a four-star high school prospect, per 247Sports and On3, who saw action in nine games for the Wolverines last season.
The Eagles will be returning senior linebacker Daveon Crouch, who recorded 77 tackles last season, the third-best mark on the team
In the secondary, they are returning defensive back KP Price, who led the team with 85 tackles last year, and redshirt sophomore Carter Davis, who was fifth on the team in tackles with 52.
