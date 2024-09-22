Social Media Reacts to Heartbreaking Spartans Loss
The Michigan State Spartans suffered their first defeat under head coach Jonathan Smith, losing to Boston College 23-19 in Chestnut Hill.
Early on, the same problems that plagued the Spartans in prior games this season arose against the Eagles. The offensive line, weakened by injuries, struggled throughout and the run game suffered.
And then there is quarterback Aidan Chiles. Chiles struggled again with his touch on the ball and missed some big throws. He also threw three interceptions, again showing issues stemming from maturity.
However, the talent is undeniable. Chiles has an above-average arm, and his athleticism is through the roof. He is not only fast but slippery, and he had several eye-opening runs. Chiles ended the night 17 of 35 with 241 yards. Rushing-wise, he rushed nine times for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Kicker Jonathan Kim, who has been consistent and clutch throughout his time wearing the green and white, made huge kicks again when needed. Despite the harsh conditions -- rain and wind throughout the entire game -- Kim was dead-on.
Kim's 41-yarder gave the Spartans the first lead of the game, 3-0. Then, he converted on a 26-yard attempt to extend the Spartans lead in the second quarter, 13-6. In the third, his clutch 51-yard field goal tied the game. Social media loved it, to say the least.
Kim would convert one more time, a 27-yard try, to give the Spartans a lead late in the fourth, 19-16.
It was all for naught. The Eagles would march down the field and on a third-and-1, take a deep shot to wide receiver Lewis Bond for a 42-yard touchdown with around 90 seconds left in the contest.
With Chiles' playmaking ability, poise, and arm strength, the Eagles had reason to be a bit worried. 90 seconds and two timeouts buys a lot of time in football.
And then, in the waning moments, Chiles threw an interception. He shrugged off a potential sack and stepped into a deep ball to Montorie Foster Jr., waiting in the endzone. Problem: Foster was draped by two defensive backs. The pass was intercepted. Ball game.
The Spartans are now 3-1 on the season, returning to Spartan Stadium next week to face the Ohio State Buckeyes.
