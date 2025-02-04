Scouting Report Revealed for MSU WR Enrollee Collier
One of the biggest names in the Michigan State 2025 recruiting haul was that of Perkins wide receiver Braylon Collier, who committed during the official visit cycle in June.
The 6-foot, 180-pound playmaker was nothing short of dominant in high school -- he owns numerous Ohio high school football records. His 56 touchdowns are fourth all-time in OHSAA history, his 25 touchdowns in a single season are tied for fifth, and he has the most receiving yards in a Division 4 state championship game with 207.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu is one of the foremost minds in talent evaluation at the high school level. He just evaluated the Perkins star and projects Collier to be a Power 4 starter.
"Highly productive high school receiver who has a chance to catch a lot of balls in college," Trieu wrote. "Shows twitch and short-area quickness as a route-runner. Can work the middle of the field and is fearless in traffic. Not big, not small, but plays bigger than listed and has excellent ccontested catch ability. No verified top end, but runs away from defenders on tape and shows the ability to make breaks at full speed and catch the ball and continue up the field without breaking stride. Body control and general hand-eye coordination are very good, potentially elite. Can play slot or outside and should be an excellent college player with a chance to play on Sundays."
This goes with what I have been reporting for months -- Collier has a high ceiling and the potential to be a real impact player under the tutelage of Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
247Sports' Corey Robinson believes that Collier's early enrollee status will only enhance that potential.
"Getting to Michigan State as an early enrollee allows Collier the opportunity to go through winter conditioning and add some more strength and muscle to his frame to get prepared for the jump up to the Big Ten, a conference known for being more physical than most. Working with Hawkins and the other wide receivers and quarterbacks will also allow him the chance to improve his game as a pass catcher, which is way ahead of the curve for most high schoolers coming into college."
