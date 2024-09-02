Spartans' Cal Haladay Helped Defense Have a Day in Opener
Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay has been a staple and bright spot in the last three seasons for the Spartans football team. Leading the team in tackles the last three years, Haladay is ready to be a crucial part of this year's defense.
Although Haladay may not have had the most impressive stats and a career game against Florida Atlantic, he did his job and was one of the key contributors in only allowing 10 total points to begin the 2024 campaign.
Finishing near the top for individual tackles with five, including one tackle for loss, No. 27 was seen running sideline to sideline. For Spartan Nation, he may not look the flashiest as he did not wear gloves, arm sleeves, or any other accessories, but his work and production is what fans should really see flash before their eyes.
The team defensively finished by forcing two turnovers and seven team sacks. Those numbers all go hand in hand with the collective unit. The sacks are from great defensive moves, but also from coverage downfield. Just like the interceptions connect with being rushed from the Defensive lineman and coverage from linebackers. Each important defensive play made by individuals reflects on the other members of the defense doing their job as well.
Haladay’s experience is great to have, especially when it comes down to improving on last year and growing to create a standard in East Lansing. Something Coach Jonathan Smith believes in as well.
“We go back to work, we knew it wasn’t going to be perfect, there is going to be an approach, this is good, this wasn’t, let's work on this Sunday get ready for the next week,” Smith said.
That attitude and mindset is something Haladay has been around and can impact the rest of the linebackers on this team. Reflecting and learning from the previous game and making the quick switch to focusing on the next goal.
The intelligence from the two-time Academic All-Big Ten is the reason the Spartans trust him on defense and his stats do not lie. Haladay entered the season ranked 18th all-time in Spartans career tackles with 307. He looks to continue to impact this defense and climb the list of great defensive players to wear the Green and White.
