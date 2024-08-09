Spartans Can Share the Wealth in the Backfield
The Michigan State Spartans were among college football's least effective rushing teams in 2023.
The Spartans ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, with just 89.5. Northwestern was second to last, at 101.9, a significant jump. Michigan State needs to improve its run game to return to a bowl game.
Thankfully for them, improvement appears to be on the way.
New Head Coach Jonathan Smith and Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator Jim Michalczik schemed up an excellent run game at Oregon State. The Beavers rushed for 167.1 yards per game in 2023, which would have ranked sixth in the Big Ten.
There are plenty of ingredients already on the roster that can lead to an improved run game. Redshirt junior Nathan Carter was productive when the offensive line opened up holes for him.
Carter ran for 798 yards last season on 4.3 yards per carry. He was effective when he carried the ball. With an improved offensive line, Carter should see even better production.
Michigan State also has multiple running backs capable of taking a significant number of carries. They brought in UMass transfer Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams in the spring window after Jalen Berger and Jaren Mangham departed.
Lynch-Adams rushed for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 for the Rebels. A Spartan running back has not cracked the 1,000-yard mark since Kenneth Walker III did in 2021, so Lynch-Adams is a welcome addition.
The Spartans also have two incoming freshmen who look promising. Brandon Tullis was an early enrollee who shined in the Spring Showcase with his physicality and downhill running ability. Will Tullis be a player who can contribute as a freshman?
Quarterback Aidan Chiles will also contribute to the run game as Michigan State’s first dual-threat passer since Brian Lewerke. Chiles has great size and speed and should be able to beat defenses with his legs.
Of course, for the Spartans to have an effective running game, the offensive line has to be able to block for their runners. They have not done that in the last couple of seasons. If Michalczik can work his magic like he has in the past, the Spartans could have one of the best rushing attacks in the Big Ten.
Michigan State needs to be able to run the ball to win games. They have not been able to run the ball in recent years, so they have not won many games. It’s been that simple.
The formula is there for that to improve this year.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.