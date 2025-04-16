MSU Can Add Pass Rush Talent in Portal
Michigan State football fans are sick of hearing it, but it needs to be said: The Spartans were a very poor pass-rushing team last season.
Joe Rossi’s defense could not generate a pass rush for a month, which led to quarterbacks facing no pressure and easily completing passes downfield. It was a major reason why the team missed a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
MSU has solid pass-rushers in house, but the team has the chance to add an impact player or two at that spot through the spring transfer window.
The portal officially opens today, but players have already announced their intentions to enter.
So, with many options to choose from in the portal, which defensive linemen could the Spartans add to bolster their pass rush?
Let’s identify three potential fits.
Eddie Walls III, Florida International - Walls was one of the best defensive players for the Panthers in 2024 and could perfectly fit Chad Wilt’s rush end spot.
According to Pro Football Focus, Walls generated 40 quarterback pressures, five sacks and one forced fumble last season. He also totaled 30 tackles and six for loss with a forced fumble.
Formerly of Bethune-Cookman, Walls is 6-foot-4 and weighs 247 pounds, giving him excellent size for the position. He could be a solid addition to the defensive line room.
TJ Bush, Liberty - Bush is expected to be one of the most sought-after pass-rushers in the transfer portal, so MSU would have some stiff competition if it got involved.
Bush totaled 58 tackles, 10 for loss, four passes defended and five and a half sacks. Pro Football Focus credited him with 29 total pressures, giving him a 76.6 pass-rush grade.
Bush is a bit smaller but is more dense at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, meaning he could be a three-down player for the Spartans. They should make a call here.
Jahkai Lang, Missouri - A player who made the most of his limited snaps, Lang could compete for a bigger role in East Lansing.
According to Pro Football Focus, despite only playing in 134 snaps, Lang generated nine pressures and three sacks. National recruiting expert Allen Trieu compared him to former MSU edge defender Drew Jordan.
What could Lang do with an expanded role? He is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, using his quickness and athleticism to beat tackles.
We will keep an eye on what the Spartans do in the spring transfer window.
