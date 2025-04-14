MSU's Grady Kelly Gives Insightful Take on Transfer Portal
It's clear we've gotten away from the initial purposes of the transfer portal and Name, Image, and Likeness. And go figure, it's all going in the direction many had feared it would.
Loyalty in college athletics is far from what it was, and quite frankly, players have used the portal to take the easy way out of circumstance that aren't ideal or go wherever they will be paid the most.
It's not their fault; it's the way the system is designed, which has allowed them to do it, seemingly encouraging it.
Yet somehow, 21-year-old Grady Kelly, one of Michigan State football's 16 transfer commits from this past winter, was able to simplify it all, merely through his integrity and morals.
"I think the portal is a great tool, but sometimes the grass isn't greener, and sometimes, the grass is greener," said the veteran defensive lineman. "I think the advice that I would give young guys, that I've been able to take from the portal, is that if you're surrounded by people that love you, push you and care about you as a person, you are in a good situation.
"The NFL is going to find players. If you are a good player, the NFL is going to find you. If you're in a bad situation, you can utilize it, but just be mindful, when you get into the portal, don't chase a logo, don't chase money. These things don't lead to success, they lead to ... division and the culture of the locker room.
"Chase the mission of the team, buy into the people that are going to be coaching you and that you're playing with. Buy into the program as a whole because the other stuff just doesn't matter. It doesn't lead to success. When you can really buy into the mission and the culture of the coaches and the players around you, then you could step into a special program."
There are many who could learn from this young man. Kelly, who prides himself in being "a servant of God" values all the right things. For him, it was the "culture" that led him to Michigan State.
"They are setting up a culture for success, I think they are on a growth track to win," Kelly said. "Coach Legi [Suiaunoa], obviously, very detailed, very experienced, very good coach. I think Coach [Jonathan] Smith just has a vision for winning. I just bought into that."
Kelly is invested in this program, he's invested in winning. And he knows everything else will fall into place.
