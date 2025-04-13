MSU Transfer OL Conner Moore is Living the Dream
It's not often that a player gets to pay for their favorite team. Becoming a college athlete is one thing, but to be able to don the uniform of your childhood team is a rare and special opportunity.
That's the dream new Michigan State offensive lineman Conner Moore is living right now.
It's been quite the year for Moore, who helped lead Montana State to the FCS title game back in January. Just a day later, he hit the transfer portal, and today, he's a Michigan State Spartan.
And he's right where he belongs.
"I grew up a Michigan State fan," Moore said. "So, that was, I guess, a huge thing for me. I thought it was really cool to be able to come play for my dream school growing up. I also really like Coach M, I like the culture building in the O-line room. I thought it was pretty similar to the things that I'm used to at my old school."
Moore hails from Millsbury, Ohio, so he comes from a support system that rooted for one of the Spartans' Big Ten foes.
"When I was younger, I did grow up an Ohio State fan," Moore said. "My whole household's an Ohio State family. And then, randomly, on one of the old NCAA games, I just started using Michigan State, and I started to like them. And then, in 2013, they won the Big Ten Championship, they won the Rose Bowl, and I don't know, I just changed, and I became a fan of them ever since. So, it's been pretty cool."
Michigan State, of course, had an epic rivalry with Ohio State at that time, upsetting the formidable Buckeyes twice in three years, including in the Big Ten Championship Game.
"It was definitely pretty awesome to be able to talk smack to my friends and stuff like that," Moore said. "Because I feel like Michigan State's not a team a lot of people like in Ohio. I feel like they're all Ohio State or Michigan fans. So, I thought it was pretty cool being able to root for a different team."
Moore was one of the top offensive linemen to have entered the transfer portal this past winter.
