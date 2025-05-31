What Happened to MSU's Connor Cook?
If you are a longstanding Spartan fan, then you certainly remember the generational run that Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook put together during his four-year career from 2012 to 2015. One of the best to come through the program, where did Cook's career go after MSU?
There simply was not a better quarterback in the Big Ten during Cook's senior season in East Lansing. He helped lead the Spartans to a 12-2 record, winning the Big Ten Championship, making the College Football Playoff for the first time, and becoming the all-time winningest quarterback in school history.
Michigan State has not returned to that level of talent and success in the past 10 years, hoping to find the next Connor Cook.
Cook finished ninth in Heisman voting that season, took home a first-team All-Big Ten award, was named Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and won the 2015 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He was on track to dominate at the next level and become one of the top alumni in history.
Despite being an all-time quarterback in Spartan history, Cook fell to the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the seventh quarterback drafted in the class.
He was taken by the Oakland Raiders with the 100th overall pick and was drafted to the same franchise as Spartan standout edge rusher Shalique Calhoun, 25 picks earlier.
Cook came into the league as the third-string quarterback and would only have a few chances to show his talents in a regular-season game. The Cleveland, Ohio native made his NFL debut on New Year's Day in a road game against the Denver Broncos, ultimately losing 24-6.
He completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He was starting in place of Raider quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered a fibula injury towards the end of the season.
Cook would earn one more appearance in his NFL career during the 2016 season, featuring as the Raiders' quarterback in the AFC Wildcard against the Houston Texans. He threw for 161 yards with three interceptions and one touchdown in Oakland's 27-14 loss to end their playoff run.
Just a year later, in September of 2018, Cook would be released by the Raiders after they traded for former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron. He was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad days later but was never able to hold a roster spot in the NFL after his time with the Raiders.
He would make practice squad stops for the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions before being drafted in the first round of the 2020 XFL Draft by the Houston Roughnecks. His contract would be terminated when the XFL suspended league operations in April of 2020.
That would be the last time Cook stepped on a professional football field, as he has now returned to his hometown to be a Supervising Agent for American Income Life in Cleveland. He does stay involved with the game of football, participating in an annual Thanksgiving backyard game.
Cook will go down as one of the top quarterbacks in Spartan history and should be praised for the level that he brought Michigan State in his tenure on campus. This program is seeking the next quarterback, ascending to Big Ten titles and competing for national championships.
