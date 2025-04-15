WATCH: Michigan State's Courtney Hawkins Talks Spring Ball, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State added a number of new faces to its wide receiver room this winter. With the combination of those talented transfers and returning receivers like Nick Marsh and Alante Brown, the Spartans will have plenty of options for quarterback Aidan Chiles.
And who better to lead such a group than one of the program's most valuable position coaches, Courtney Hawkins, a former Spartan receiver himself who has developed eventual NFL talents in recent years.
Hawkins discussed the room and more when he addressed the media following the Spartans' 13th spring practice on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Hawkins' media availability:
Q: What are the next steps for Marsh?
Hawkins: "I mean, the next steps for him is, for one, is just still fine-tuning from a route standpoint. Challenging him to step out of his comfort zone, I need him to lead, come and lead the room.
"Also, just playing fast being a playmaker, being that guy that we know on third down, the rock's coming to you. You got to get open, man. And having that mindset, when he checks all those boxes -- right now, just continuing to get the game to slow down for him so he's understanding what's happening on the back end, the more you understand it, the slower the game appears to you as a wideout.
"So, we're constantly pushing that right now. And I think with him, man, the sky's the limit for his game, man. I think he can do a whole bunch of stuff."
Q: How did Rodney Bullard Jr. come on your radar?
Hawkins: "Obviously, he had a great year. Put up some tremendous numbers, and he was pointed out to me, actually, by Coach [Aaron] Pflugrad. He's like, 'Hawk, man, there's this kid from Valparaiso, you need to take a look at him.' And broke him down, like, 'Hey, man, I like how he moves.' And gave him a call, and we got him up here, and he's a Spartan now.
"So obviously, we did our homework on him. He's a great kid, man. He's a great kid from the standpoint of academically, just off the charts. He's a kid that, he's working hard to learn an entire offense. Excited to have him, man. He's a tremendous playmaker."
