Indiana Lands Fernando Mendoza's Likely Replacement in Transfer Portal
Curt Cignetti continues cleaning up in the transfer portal.
On Sunday, Indiana landed several huge commitments out of the portal, including the player likely to replace Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has reportedly committed to the Hoosiers.
Hoover just finished his redshirt junior season, in which he completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,472 yards, with 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Horned Frogs. In 2024, Hoover was arguably better, as he completed 66.5% of his throws for 3,949 yards, with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Heading into 2026, Hoover will be the leading passer in college football with 9,629 yards. He’ll be second in touchdowns with 71.
Mendoza transferred to Indiana from Cal before the 2025 season and wound up winning the Heisman and positioning himself as a likely top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He was the second portal quarterback in a row to start at Indiana after Kurtis Rourke started during the program’s run to the College Football Playoff in 2024.
Hoover is likely to slot in as the third in a row to do that, despite the presence of Mendoza’s younger brother, Alberto. The younger Mendoza will be entering his third season in 2026 and has seen action in nine games during the 2025 campaign.
Indiana’s huge transfer portal haul
In addition to Hoover, Indiana has landed several big portal commitments already.
Former Kansas State edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi committed to the Hoosiers on Sunday. He was the No. 4 edge rusher in the portal, according to 247Sports. He has been responsible for 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during his four seasons at Kansas State. He’ll have one season of eligibility left.
Coveted Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh also committed on Sunday. The No. 7 wideout in the portal, Marsh had 59 receptions for 662 yards and six touchdowns during the 2025 campaign. He’ll be a junior in 2026, and is a physical specimen at 6’3” and 203 pounds.
Former Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman committed to Indiana on Sunday as well. The three-star started 30 games for the Badgers, racking up 125 tackles and seven interceptions. He’ll have one season of eligibility left.
In an entry for the All-Name team, former Boston College running back Turbo Richard has committed to Indiana as well. He’ll be entering his junior season coming off a 2025 campaign in which he ran for 749 yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries (5.2 yards per carry). He added 30 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll likely pair with incumbent running back Khobie Martin in the Hoosiers’ backfield.
Indiana has been cleaning up in the portal so far.