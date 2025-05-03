Former Spartan Tatum Commits to Conference Foe
Just a couple days after former Michigan State Spartan edge rusher Anthony Jones committed to Big Ten foe UCLA, another former Spartan defensive player has committed to a fellow conference program.
Former Michigan State safety Dillon Tatum announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Northwestern. He graduated from Michigan State on Friday.
Tatum was one of the few who headlined Michigan State's outgoing transfers this spring as he decided to enter the portal after three seasons in East Lansing.
The veteran missed most of the 2024 campaign after suffering a season-ending injury in the Spartans' very first game of the season. That followed a 2023 season in which he showed significant potential as a sophomore, tallying 45 tackles, three for loss and a team-high seven passes defensed in just nine games.
He appeared in all 12 games as a freshman, recording 14 tackles and a pass defensed.
Tatum had been a highly touted four-star recruit from West Bloomfield. He was ranked the No. 5 class of 2022 prospect in Michigan and the No. 12 ATH in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Michigan State had been looking forward to having Tatum back in the secondary next season, especially given the plethora of injuries the defensive backfield had been dealt last year, which very much limited its production.
"It's big for us," said defensive back Nikai Martinez last month, before Tatum had entered the portal. "I think him [Tatum] being the older guy ... he'd been in this system, so he understands it, it's just about him getting his feet back wet, and I feel like that comes with time, just because of the injury he had, missed the whole season. But he's going to be very beneficial for us."
Instead, Tatum will be a Wildcat. The Spartans won't see Northwestern next season. The Wildcats went 4-8 last season, with a 2-7 record in conference.
Fortunately for Michigan State, it didn't really take a massive hit in the transfer portal this spring, unlike last year when it lost an abundance of players after the spring game.
The Spartans have replenished the secondary since Tatum entered the portal, most notably with the landing of former Bowling Green safety Tracy Revels.
