Spartans Lose Key DB to Transfer Portal
Michigan State hadn't exactly taken a significant hit from the transfer portal in the first five days of the spring window being open -- until Monday.
Veteran defensive back Dillon Tatum announced on social media he would be entering the portal.
He wrote posted the following message:
"FIRST AND FOREMOST, I'D LIKE TO THANK GOD FOR ALLOWING ME TO PLAY THE GAME I LOVE. I WOULD LIKE TO THANK COACH [MEL] TUCKER AND STAFF FOR RECRUITING ME TO THE SCHOOL I'VE ALWAYS DREAMT OF PLAYING AT.
"I'D LIKE TO THANK COACH [JONATHAN] SMITH FOR KEEPING ME HERE THROUGH THE STAFF TRANSITION. SPECIAL THANKS TO THE ATHLETIC TRAINING AND STRENGTH STAFF FOR BELIEVING IN ME THROUGH AND THROUGH.
"THANK YOU TO THE MSU COMMUNITY AND TEAMMATES FOR BEING SUCH A SPECIAL PART IN MY CAREER. WITH THAT BEING SAID I'LL BE ENTERING THE TRANSFER PORTAL AS A GRAD TRANSFER WITH 2 YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING.
"THANK YOU AND GO GREEN.
"DILLON TATUM"
Tatum had suffered a season-ending lower-body injury in the Spartans' very first game of the 2024 season. He was back on the field in spring camp.
"It was tough to lose him, especially so early in the season," Spartans defensive coordinatorJoe Rossi said earlier this month. "And we kind of had to roll the whole year without him, but yeah, he's obviously been able to recover and he's able to get out and do the things that he needs to do.
"So, I think he gives you some flexibility, I think he's good in the run game, I think he's a good blitzer, I think he has really good speed. He's able to add that element to the game, so we're excited to have him back and working and being around the guys."
Unfortunately for the Spartans, they will no longer be getting those benefits. Coach Smith had said the secondary would be a portal priority this spring, and this move should only intensify that.
Tatum was a highly touted prospect when he committed to Michigan State in 2021. A four-star recruit from West Bloomfield, Tatum was ranked the fifth-best class of 2022 prospect in Michigan, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Keep up with your Michigan State athletics news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.