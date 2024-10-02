Spartans Doing Everything They Can to Prep for Oregon
Michigan State will face the Oregon Ducks on Friday, as both teams are heading in different directions.
The Spartans are 3-2 after winning the season’s first three games but losing the last two. Oregon is 4-0 and seems to be hitting their stride. The Ducks have convincingly won their previous two games after playing two unimpressive games to start the season.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith, who spent many years as the head coach of Oregon State, does not believe his previous matchups against Oregon benefit either team more than the other this weekend. Smith admitted Oregon presents so many challenges that he and his coaching staff have had to study as much as possible to learn about the Ducks’ tendencies.
Smith knows the Spartans will have a battle on their hands.
“It’s a two-way street,” he said. “Their schemes for the last several years have been consistent, so we’ve studied and game-planned against. There are some things that are the same and some differences.
“I think about the way you game-plan them. We’re definitely watching a lot of tape, not just the four games. We’re watching the previous season and going back on our own notes to try and put a great plan together.”
Smith said he has a healthy respect for Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Yearly, Smith and Lanning battled before Smith accepted the job at Michigan State. Smith noted how well Lanning has done since taking over at Oregon.
“We’re not talking every day, but I enjoy our conversations when we gather at meetings and whatnot,” Smith said. “He’s done a great job there and he’ll present another challenge with his team. Those guys play hard, and they’re schematically sound.”
Smith and the Spartans should be competitive in nearly every game, assuming they remain relatively healthy. Still, Smith must fully prepare Michigan State for what to expect on Friday in what will undoubtedly be a hostile environment.
Like last week’s game against Ohio State, this week’s matchup against Oregon will give Smith at least somewhat of an idea of where Michigan State has grown and where work remains to be done.
