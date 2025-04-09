Updates on Spartans' Tau-Tolliver's Spring Ball So Far
Michigan State had an immediate need in its backfield after losing its two premier running backs from last season, Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams.
It might have found the filler with former Sacramento State running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver, whom the Spartans added through the transfer portal this winter.
The 2024 All-Big Sky honorable mention ran for 950 yards and seven touchdowns last season and accumulated 1,267 all-purpose yards.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith gave a little insight into what the veteran transfer has accomplished so far in spring ball when he spoke to the media last Thursday.
[Tau-Tolliver's] had a couple of nice runs," Smith said. "We were able to do a portion of live tackling [last Saturday, March 29], and he ripped off a long run.
"He's still learning it, you can tell when he knows exactly what he's doing, he can change gears and plays at a high level. We just have to get him to that point where he's really confident in his scheme."
Michigan State veteran offensive tackle Stanton Ramil is high on the new Spartan running back. He highlighted Tau-Tolliver's patience as a ball-carrier.
"He's a really cool dude," Ramil said on Tuesday. "Just to talk about another guy that this staff did such a good job of recruiting, and just a great dude.
"And being on the field with him, he's explosive as all hell, he finds the gaps, he's a little more mature of a running back. He's willing to get the dirty 2- and 3-yard gains, and then, eventually, there's big four, five, six explosive plays.
"So, it's cool playing with someone that's -- not that the other guys weren't; Nate and Kay'Ron, they were great running backs last year. It's cool seeing him [Tau-Toliver] come in and not scared to hit a hole."
Michigan State struggled on the ground last season and will be looking to find production in that department in Year 2 under Smith, as the run game will be crucial to the Spartans finding a consistent level of success as an offense.
The other running backs on Michigan State's roster are sophomores Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, who will each be looking to take the next step in Year 2.
