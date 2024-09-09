Spartans' Elite Freshman Earns Top Accolade For Breakout Game Against Maryland
You saw it in practice earlier this fall in camp. True freshman Nick Marsh stood out like a sore thumb during drills. How could he be so young (17 years old) and have a fully grown football player's body. Perhaps that is what separates the highly-recruited prospects from the developmental ones.
We all knew Marsh was good enough to see playing time this season. His exact role, a bit murkier. He could play outside. Slot. He can pretty much do anything offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren asks of him. And then Alante Brown went down last week with an injury. Who was supposed to step up?
The 17-year-old true freshman blue-chip wide receiver. Marsh was a game-breaker against the Maryland Terrapins, hauling in eight passes for 194 receiving yards and a touchdown. Marsh led all Power Four wide receivers. He was clutch, just look at the game-tying 77-yard home run he hit.
His performance earned him 247Sports' True Freshman of the Week honors.
Speed, route-running, hands, Marsh looks all of the part. One may wonder if he is the next in the line of wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins' NFL pipeline -- Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed, and now Keon Coleman.
In his scouting report, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu compared Marsh to former NFL first-round selection N'Keal Harry.
"Big, physical receiver who has played up on the varsity since his freshman year," Trieu wrote. "Has always been ahead of the curve as far as size and strength. Also has very good ball skills and the body control necessary to use his size. Contested passes are not really 50-50 balls for him as he comes down with a large percentage of them. Has improved his suddenness and straight-line speed. Still has to keep doing that, especially for a player of his size to create separation at the college level. Shows route-running craft and technique, just has to keep adding to his quickness.
"Will have a chance to play early because he will be physically ready. Will be a major red-zone threat and a physical mismatch for opponents and projects as an impact outside receiver at the high-major level."
How fitting was that evaluation?
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.