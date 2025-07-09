Where Things Stand for Michigan State Following Jaxson Gates Miss
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job turning their recruiting scene around after a terrible start to the 2026 cycle. They landed commitments from many of their top targets at various positions.
Despite holding a great spot in the 2026 class, not everything is picture-perfect. This includes missing on multiple targets that they were hopeful to land.
One of those targets came off the board on Tuesday, as he is set to join a team that just simply out-pitched the Spartans. That prospect is Jaxson Gates, is a former Syracuse commit and a very talented defensive back, who held offers from many schools and visited many schools.
Gates visited the Spartans, the Utah Utes and Syracuse but wouldn't commit to any of those schools. Instead, he would commit to BYU, which had just beaten Michigan State in the battle for defensive lineman Nehemiah Kolone as well.
In terms of the defensive back group, this was a huge miss for the Spartans, as they were hopeful to add another body to the class. They currently sit at six defensive backs with three cornerbacks and three safeties.
This is a solid and doable number; however, there is a difference between landing seven and six. Seven is the sweet spot, and you want players who can play either way. Gates is a cornerback prospect who could've slipped back to the safety position at times. This is a similar situation to Tyson Sandford committing to Duke over Michigan State, as he could've been an ace for Blue Adams and James Adams.
The Spartans will now turn their focus to what is next, with other prospects yet to decide on a home, but their recruiting board at both safety and cornerback is starting to run thin. It remains unknown at this time if the Spartans will add a safety or cornerback to this class, but what we do know is that this class isn't done. While they sit at 22 commits, they will continue to look to add to what is already a strong class.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.