Spartans Have Opportunity to Make Splash With Elite Bama CB
The winter transfer portal window hasn't been too kind to the Spartans thus far.
They have lost several key players to the portal, including younger ones they were going to lean on heavily in 2025. On the offensive side of the ball, key wide receivers Jaron Glover and Aziah Johnson both declared for the portal.
Defensively, the Spartans' best cornerback in 2024 -- Charles Brantley, declared. Along with him, three defensive backs of varying ability have also declared.
The Spartans are on the offensive, though. They will be hosting one of the elite prospects available in the portal in Alabama cornerback Jahlil Hurley on Friday. Getting him to campus is a huge victory in itself for Michigan State, with a staff under Coach Jonathan Smith that can recruit with the best of them on their home turf.
Hurley was an elite four-star 2023 prospect, the No. 5 cornerback in the class and the No. 50 overall prospect, per 247Sports Composite. He is exceptionally long and has great size at 6-foot-2, and matches the physical corner that defensive coordinator Joe Rossi likes.
"Three-phase athlete, displays good athleticism in every facet of the game," 247Sports' Cooper Petagna wrote. "Fluid mover, shows the ability to transition smoothly in and out of his back pedal. Displays above average short area quickness and change of direction ability to get in and out of breaks. Shows the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary. Flashes some natural press man ability and ability to play in zone coverage or the deep hash at the safety position.
"Exhibits good ball awareness and production on both sides of the ball. Receiver skills and ball tracking ability translate to his ability as a cover defender. Willing tackler at the point of attack, will strike you. Shows the ability to play in space and make plays in the open field. Possesses above average play speed, tends to overcompensate with length and instincts at the position. Flashes some ability as a return man, natural with the ball in his hands and has some wiggle as a runner. Will have an impact on multiple special teams units at the next level. Multi-dimensional secondary defender with a ceiling to develop into at the next level. Projects to a multi-year starter at a Power Five program at the next level with the ability to play multiple positions."
There will be a lot of competition for Hurley. But this staff knows what it needs, and the fact that Hurley is locked down for a visit is a big positive. He would be a game-changer for this defense.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
