MSU Football Will Be Competitive in NIL Under New AD
Michigan State has hired Georgia Tech’s J Batt as its newest athletic director.
Batt replaces Alan Haller, who held the position for four years before being let go last month. MSU was seeking an athletic director who would revitalize fundraising and modernize the athletic program's revenue.
Batt did so at GT, where he helped fundraise and improve the football and basketball programs in Atlanta. Many, including former MSU football head coach Nick Saban, have had good things to say about the Spartans’ newest athletic director.
MSU has not been competitive on or off the football field in the last few years. Whether that is because of the product on the field, a lack of competitiveness in the NIL department, or both, the hiring of Batt should shore up at least one of these issues.
NIL support and the on-field product have been a bit of a cat-and-mouse game for the Spartans in the last few seasons. The team has not won many games since 2021, which has led donors to be hesitant to give money to the program.
With an energetic, charismatic athletic director like Batt who wants to build genuine relationships with donors, Spartan football should be on the upswing.
There is no reason the Spartans should not be in the upper half of the top 25 programs in college football when it comes to funding their NIL department.
Even if the team is not pushing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, there should still be a healthy amount of money coming into the program.
With Batt now in place as the new AD, becoming one of the top NIL programs in college football is now a reality. Fans should be excited about the future of the program because of this hire.
Jonathan Smith has not blown any teams away on the recruiting trail, even if he has landed a few solid players and diamonds in the rough. With improved NIL funding because of Batt, he has many more resources at his disposal.
MSU football has had a few down years that have disappointed fans. Those days could be over because of the new man in the front office.
