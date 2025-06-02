Michigan State Announces AD Hire
Michigan State has announced the hiring of its vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, J Batt.
ESPN's Pete Thamel had reported Sunday evening that a six-year deal had been reached.
Batt joins Michigan State after previously acting as Georgia Tech's athletic director and institute vice president. He served as the former since October of 2022 and the latter since December.
"J has an impressive record at several Power 5 schools and an impeccable reputation as a strong and innovative leader," Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz said, per a release.
"He will bring experience, excitement and a commitment to elevating Spartan athletics to the next level. We are thrilled to have J join our leadership team at Michigan State."
The Michigan State Board of Trustees will vote on Batt's contract and his position on June 13, and he will officially begin his tenure on June 16.
"This is truly an amazing opportunity to lead an outstanding, tradition-rich and passionate program, and I am grateful to President Guskiewicz and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity," Batt said.
"Working together, in alignment with university leadership, the full athletics department and an enthusiastic fan base, we can take the positive momentum already happening at MSU and reach new levels of success as we move into the next era of intercollegiate athletics. My family and I look forward to joining the Michigan State and East Lansing communities."
Michigan State basketball coach and current co-interim director of athletics Tom Izzo spoke on the hiring as well.
"This is a key moment in the history of Michigan State Athletics," Izzo said.
"With J Batt's hiring, President Kevin Guskiewicz has found the right person to lead our department as college athletics continues to evolve. J has displayed tremendous innovation as a leader and has a proven track record of revenue generation. We are excited to welcome J and his family to Michigan State."
Batt fills a position that had previously been held by Alan Haller, who had served as Michigan State's athletic director for three-plus years.
A press conference will be held on Wednesday. We will bring you footage and coverage from that event.
