Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: What J Batt Will Bring to MSU
Michigan State has found its new athletic director.
ESPN's Pete Thamel announced on Sunday that Michigan State was expected to hire Georgia Tech's J Batt. Hours later, Thamel reported that a six-year deal had been reached.
Batt satisfies the search for an athletic director who could build up fundraising efforts, which should drastically help with name, image and likeness (NIL) funding.
On this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion takes a look at Batt's track record and discusses why he's the perfect fit.
Disclaimer: This podcast episode was recorded prior to Thamel's second report that a deal had officially been reached.
You can watch the episode below:
Thamel's reports came exactly one month after Michigan State announced it would be moving on from former athletic director Alan Haller.
"This is a pivotal time for college athletics, where innovation, effective communications and community engagement are more important than ever," Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz had said in his statement on May 1.
"Our next athletic director will lead one of the nation's more storied athletic programs, home to 23 varsity sports, a passionate fan base, a long legacy of academic and athletic excellence and, most importantly, an ambitious future."
The law firm that represents Haller, Blanchard & Walker, PLLC, would release a statement from him the following day.
"Throughout my career, I have consistently spoken up when I believed something was not right—always guided by a commitment to protect students and uphold the best interests of the University," Haller's statement read. "At times, those decisions have not aligned with individuals in positions of significant influence."
Fast forward to Sunday, and Batt had surfaced as a candidate, as reported by The Detroit News' Tony Paul.
"One name that appears to have emerged in MSU’s search for an AD: J Batt from Georgia Tech. Seems like a logical fit," Paul wrote. "He has been a record fundraiser at GT; he’s a big basketball guy, which appeals to Tom Izzo; and he’s tight with Nick Saban, from their time together at Alabama."
Just hours after that, Thamel gave his first report that Batt was expected to be hired.
