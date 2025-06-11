REPORT: Where MSU's Velling Ranks Among Big Ten TEs
Michigan State senior tight end Jack Velling is looking to make his final year of college football his best as he enters his second season in East Lansing. The former Oregon State transfer is geared up for a standout final season and has been ranked one of the best in the Big Ten.
Robin Washut of On3's HuskerOnline put out a recent ranking of Big Ten tight ends across all 18 teams. He tabbed Velling as the No. 3 overall player at the position in the conference. He showed signs last year and could certainly be the best by the time the season comes to a close.
"After transferring from Oregon State last offseason, Jack Velling wasted no time making his presence felt in East Lansing," Washut wrote. "The 6-foot-5, 244-pound tight end quickly became a reliable option in Michigan State’s passing game in 2024."
The only two tight ends that Washut ranked over Velling were Oregon sophomore Kenyon Sadiq and Ohio State's transfer junior Max Klare, who came over from Purdue. Both guys had better statistical seasons that Velling did in 2024, earning the right to be ranked higher.
Velling was a great tight end option last season, totaling 36 receptions for 411 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season. Despite not being much of a red-zone target head for quarterback Aidan Chiles, Velling was a key piece over the middle and on third-down plays.
Washut thinks that Velling has serious draft potential if he has a breakout year for the Spartans. He believes the Seattle native is one of the best in the conference, possibly the country. If he wracks up over 500 receiving yards with four or more touchdowns, expect his name to be called next April.
"Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Velling is poised to be one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten," Washut wrote. "If he continues on this trajectory, he could find himself on the radar for postseason accolades and potentially the NFL Draft."
If Chiles targets him in the red zone more often, Michigan State may see more success, and the nation will begin to realize that Velling is going to be a top draft selection in 2026.
