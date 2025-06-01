MSU Football's Top Bounce-Back Candidates
The Michigan State Spartans disappointed fans on the football field last season, missing a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
Jonathan Smith expected to turn things around in his first season but ultimately fell short of a postseason berth. That must change this offseason, or whispers about his coaching abilities will grow louder.
Year two is a clear opportunity for Smith to help the team take a step in the right direction. There is much more talent on the offensive side of the ball, and players have had time to learn the scheme.
MSU had players who fell short of expectations last season but can bounce back in a major way in 2025. Who are they?
Let’s break down the Spartans’ top three bounce-back candidates.
Tight end Jack Velling - After catching the most touchdowns by a tight end in 2023, many expected Velling to be the Spartans’ top offensive weapon upon his arrival in East Lansing.
That did not materialize, as Velling only posted 411 receiving yards and one garbage-time touchdown. However, by the numbers, Velling had a good season.
It did not look that way on the field, but Velling said he felt like he was trying to do too much last season and plans to simplify his approach this year. That could lead to a much more productive season before he tries his hand at the NFL.
Linebacker Jordan Hall - After seeing a major decrease in snaps in 2024, Hall is in line to take back a starting job on defense.
Hall totaled 24 tackles, one for loss, and two passes defended in his sophomore season. This was disappointing, considering how encouraging he looked in nearly 300 more snaps as a freshman.
With no one blocking his path to playing time, Hall should take command of the middle linebacker job, leading the defense and attempting to make that unit respectable.
Offensive lineman Kristian Phillips - Set to be a starter last season before a devastating injury, Phillips should get that right guard job back.
Phillips has transformed his body since arriving at MSU, losing weight and adding muscle, and making himself a viable option on the interior offensive line.
Now healthy, Big Dooley should be in the mix to return to the starting lineup. He could provide a boost in the run game, which would help elevate the floor of the offense.
