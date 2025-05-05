Biggest Questions Surrounding MSU Football Roster
The Michigan State Spartans will take the field again in a little over three months when they take on Western Michigan.
It is Jonathan Smith’s second season leading the Spartans after year one ended poorly. MSU was in a position to make a bowl game but won only one game over its final five.
Smith and the Spartans reloaded in the offseason, hoping to make sure they do not miss a bowl game for a fourth consecutive season. They should be much better on the offensive side of the ball because of all the investments there.
However, plenty of questions remain about this MSU roster, especially regarding the defense. MSU must answer those questions before the season begins.
But what are they?
Let’s evaluate the three biggest questions facing the Spartans’ roster.
Who is CB1? - With Dillon Tatum’s departure to Northwestern, the Spartans are left without a top cornerback.
MSU has a few options to replace Tatum, but those options are either inexperienced or struggle with injuries. Chance Rucker is talented but has missed significant time over the past two seasons due to being hurt.
If Rucker can stay on the field, he could be the best option at cornerback. Watch out for Jeremiah Hughes, Andrew Brinson IV, and Josh Eaton, the Texas State transfer.
Who’s stopping the run? - MSU must replace D’Quan Douse, who will try to make the San Francisco 49ers roster. Who will step in and replace him?
Florida State transfer Grady Kelly is a top contender next to Alex VanSumeren. Kelly has posted 98 tackles, 13 for loss, and three and a half sacks in his collegiate career. Oregon transfer Ben Roberts was a high-level high school recruit who could put it together this season.
Don’t forget about Nebraska transfer Ru’Quan Buckley, who posted two tackles for loss last season. Sophomore Mikeshun Beeler is a name coaches raved about in camp last season.
Does Jordan Hall get a starting spot back? - Yes.
Hall did not see the field as often as he did in his freshman season, playing almost 300 fewer snaps in 2024, per Pro Football Focus. With Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner gone, Hall will step into a starting role.
Hall was impressive in his freshman year, and it was confusing to see him lose snaps last year. Hopefully, the new staff will realize he is the best linebacker on the team and give him a starting role.
