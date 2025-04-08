How Health Will Improve MSU's Defense in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans dealt with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball in 2024.
The most significant injury was to defensive back Dillon Tatum, a player the team expected to be a leader on and off the field.
Without Tatum on the field, the Spartans’ secondary struggled. It was a tough go for any MSU defensive back not named Charles Brantley, who also dealt with injury last season.
In the Spartans’ final game against Rutgers, they were without Tatum, Jeremiah Hughes, Wayne Matthews III, Caleb Coley, Armorion Smith, Chance Rucker and Malik Spencer. That’s seven starters or important depth the team did not have in a crucial game.
MSU has dealt with the injury bug for the last few seasons, struggling to keep many healthy bodies on the field. This has limited the team as it has missed a bowl game in the previous three years.
It is hard to say whether or not the Spartans will stay healthy in 2025, as it has felt like they never avoid the injury bug. But it would seem astronomical for them to suffer another slew of significant injuries for a second consecutive season.
With multiple starters, like Tatum and Spencer, back healthy, the MSU defense should reach a much higher ceiling.
Tatum should be an X factor for this Spartans’ defense, as the team felt his absence in some of their biggest games last season. He is a player who can elevate others and direct young players, which should be an improvement.
The Spartans lost 45 total tackles, three for loss, and seven passes defended when Tatum went down for the season in the first game against Florida Atlantic. That is production they will appreciate getting back.
MSU’s pass rush will also be better because of Tatum’s -- and others' -- return. With an improved secondary will come more coverage sacks, something the team has been without in the last few seasons.
Health varies year-to-year for the Spartans and has varied negatively in the last few years. It seems like they should be in for a healthy season this time around.
If they can stay healthy, this team could finally snap its bowl drought.
