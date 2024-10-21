Spartans' Jonathan Kim Continues to Have Hawkeyes' Number
Michigan State's Homecoming crowd saw a spectacular showing from their kicker, Jonathan Kim, in the Spartans' upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Kim made four field goals in the first half, helping the Spartans go into the locker room up 12 - 0. Kim connected from distances of 42, 43, 36 and 29. Early in the fourth quarter, Kim shifted the game momentum back in the Spartans' favor as he nailed a 55-yarder to put the Green and White up 22-14.
If five was not enough, call it a half dozen, Kim drilled a 46-yarder to finish off his day. He was essential in the Spartans victory and won on Saturday, just like a year ago against the Hawkeyes.
Last season, when the Spartans traveled to Iowa City, Iowa, Kim had a major impact on the game. Although he was not perfect on the day, missing a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have put the Spartans up 19-13 at the end of the third quarter, he was crucial in even making it a game.
The offense failed to score one touchdown throughout the game's entirety. The Spartans' only touchdown came from linebacker Cal Haladay when he scooped and scored for a 42-yard fumble recovery touchdown. Besides that, it was all Kim’s leg for the scoring production as he nailed three field goals in that game with a long of 58 yards. The 58-yarder is still the longest field goal made in Kim’s career.
Coming into Saturday's game, there were many things that fans could expect to see and some unexpected things. Like every football game, some things pan out the way people think and some things end up going in the complete opposite direction.
The Spartans had an idea going into the game on how their kicker would perform based on his current season stats and last year's experience when facing the Hawkeyes.
They trust him to put points on the board every chance he gets, and so far this year, he has done that consistently. Although he had a record day, Kim did have his first miss of the year, but he improved to 15/16 on field goals this season and has been huge for two of the Spartans' four wins so far this season.
