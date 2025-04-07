What is the 'Ceiling' for Michigan State Football?
It's April, so naturally, that means it's time to start making way-too-early college football predictions and make conclusions from spring camps that feature rosters that won't be the same in a month.
For Michigan State football, it's awfully hard to predict where this team will be when Year 2 of the Jonathan Smith regime is all said and done.
Offensively, the Spartans still have their staples in quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receiver Nick Marsh and tight end Jack Velling. But outside of that, there's a plethora of new faces, all of whom could help a still-developing Chiles reach his true potential.
Defensively, there's a balanced blend of returners and newcomers, and coming off a year in which defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's unit showed glimpses of being one of the better defenses in the Big Ten, finding a level of consistency will be key.
The Spartans get a pass for finishing under .500 in Year 1 under Smith, but a bowl game is a must this time around. But should that be the standard for this group? Or is there more it's capable of achieving?
"I don't think there is a ceiling for the team in general," Chiles said last week. "Not just myself, but the team in general. I think we just need to grow on what we learned last year. Last year was tough for us, but after that, last year was last year.
"So now, a whole new team, whole new everything. And it's just time to go, time to work."
Defensively, no matter what the "ceiling" is for the unit, Rossi is confident it will reach its potential, whatever that looks like.
"The expectation is always to be the best we can be," Rossi said. "I think honestly, especially in 2025, where you have a little movement on the roster more than 10 years ago, 'Hey, what is this roster and what can it be, what can be its best?' I think this group, and I have said this a couple times to the staff defensively, this group will be its best, and the reason I know that is because they work really hard and they care.
"When you get around a group that works really hard, and cares, they are going to hit their ceiling. Now, what is that ceiling? We're figuring that out. We've made additions to the roster since the end of last season, we will have an opportunity to do that again. We are just going to work to get better every day, but I like how the group is going."
Michigan State has six spring practices remaining.
Be sure you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and stay up to date with all our content WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.