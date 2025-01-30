REPORT: MSU's Smith Given Fair Assessment for First Year at the Helm?
The Michigan State Spartans football squad still has a lot of question marks. After bringing in a new head coach in Jonathan Smith, along with quarterback Aidan Chiles, the team had high expectations that weren't exactly met in Year 1.
The Spartans finished 2024 with a 5-7, a one-win improvement from the year before, but still missed out on a bowl appearance for a second-straight year.
CBS Sports' David Cobb recently graded every first-year Power-Four college football coach from the 2024 season. He gave Smith a C. While the grade could have been pushed up to a potential C+, Cobb felt that a C letter grade gives Smith time to grow during his tenure with MSU.
Cobb wrote the following:
"Smith inherited a mess and nudged the ship back toward the right course as redshirt freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles earned a season's worth of valuable game reps. The hope is that his experience will pay dividends and the Spartans can use the lessons of a frustrating Year 1 as a foundation for Year 2 strides."
Smith's underwhelming first season might not have been all his fault. Veteran players who had never played under Smith before had down years while the younger players were learning their new role on the team.
A lot of criticism was sent Chiles' way after the season. The expectations for MSU fans and students was that Smith and Chiles were going to immediately come in and turn the program around, and when that did not happen, people began to question whether or not the tandem was the answer.
Smith has a successful history of coaching under his belt, and one down year doesn't mean the plan will steer off course. MSU went out and added 16 pieces in the transfer portal for next season, which should surely help the team improve and give the team a clean slate.
If MSU wants to make a turnaround next season, fans should fully expect the play against other Big Ten teams to improve after the team won just two conference games last season. Now with Year 1 in the rearview mirror, it's time to really see what Smith can do.
