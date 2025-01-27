What MSU Should Incorporate Offensively in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans were not a great offensive team in 2025.
Jonathan Smith’s first year in East Lansing did not yield positive results, as the team ranked 111th in total offense (333.4 yards per game), 79th in passing offense (218.1), 110th in rushing offense (115.3) and 123rd in scoring offense (19.3 points per game).
When looking at those numbers, it is no surprise the Spartans missed a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
To be fair to Smith and his staff, the Spartans had a patchwork offensive line and many new pieces learning how to play together. However, the team made significant offensive upgrades in the transfer portal window in hopes of returning to the postseason in 2025.
With those new pieces, Smith and Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren can add some new wrinkles to the offense to keep defensive coordinators guessing when game-planning for them.
But what could those look like?
Let’s break down three things Smith and Lindgren could add to the offense.
Aidan Chiles designed runs - If Chiles was running the ball, it was because he was scrambling.
MSU did not incorporate many designed runs for its mobile quarterback in 2025, largely because the offensive line would likely not hold up during them, and the Spartans wanted to protect their young quarterback.
With offensive line upgrades like Conner Moore at right tackle and Matt Gulbin at center this year, MSU could unlock a lethal element of Chiles’ game. He was a good rusher in his limited snaps at Oregon State, and he should be able to beat defenses with his legs much more often next season.
Tight end screens - MSU has more receiving tight ends than blocking ones, so it should get as creative as possible with them.
The Spartans can get Jack Velling going much more efficiently with their upgrades at wide receiver, as defenses focused on him much more than his previous season in Corvallis.
Getting the ball in his hands quickly and letting him beat defenders could be a much more effective way to incorporate Velling. The same can be said for former four-star Brennan Parachek, who also has a high ceiling as a pass-catcher.
Wide receiver runs - MSU did not have much perimeter speed at receiver last season, so there was not a lot Lindgren could do to get creative with them.
Adding fast receivers like Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly should allow Lindgren to involve his receivers differently than he did last season.
MSU was a very vanilla offense in 2024, but with personnel that better fit what the staff wants to do, defenses will be guessing much more.
