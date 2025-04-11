Trench Improvements Should Help MSU's Offense
One of the biggest reasons the Michigan State Spartans struggled on the football field in 2024 was their poor offensive line.
MSU struggled to block for any of its running backs and had Aidan Chiles running from defenders far too often. Jonathan Smith and his staff knew this could not be the case if they wanted to make a bowl game in 2025.
So, they got busy in the transfer portal when the season ended, looking for help in the trenches. Smith identified several offensive linemen he felt could improve his team’s offense.
Building an effective offensive line is the best way to produce an efficient offense. If running backs have room to run and Chiles has time to throw, the team will put many more points on the board in 2025.
The most notable offensive line addition from this offseason was Montana State’s Conner Moore. The FCS All-American was a major reason why the Bobcats reached the FCS National Championship game.
Moore is expected to slot in at right tackle, a spot that Ashton Lepo held down last season but struggled often. If he has a good season, Moore could hear his name called in next year’s NFL Draft.
An underrated addition for the Spartans’ offensive line was Wake Forest interior lineman Matt Gulbin. According to Pro Football Focus, Gulbin earned a 72.9 run-blocking grade, which would have been the highest for any MSU player in 2024.
Tanner Miller was not the addition the team thought he would be at center, but Gulbin has a chance to take over that spot and anchor the Spartans’ interior.
Getting Gavin Broscious and Kristian Phillips back healthy will be major for this Spartan offense. Both players suffered season-ending injuries early in the season, forcing MSU to shuffle players into uncomfortable spots.
The Spartans may only have one returning starter, which could be Stanton Ramil at left tackle. He had some growing pains as a first-time starter but showed flashes that revealed he could be a solid starter.
MSU should be able to do much more on the offensive side of the ball next season with an improved offensive line. Improving the trenches could lead to the Spartans making it back to a bowl game.
