WATCH: MSU's Smith Gives Updates as Spring Ball Nears Finish
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Spring ball is already almost finished for Michigan State football.
The Spartans concluded their 14th of 15 practices on Thursday, just a day after the opening of the spring transfer portal window.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith provided some updates afterward, talking everything from practice to injuries to transfer portal.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Smith's opening statement of his presser:
Smith: "Well, let's start with wishing our gymnastics team good luck tonight, NCAA Championships. Wrapped up practice 14 today. We will get some work done on Saturday. Little bit of scrimmage in, little bit of practice in, but really, feel good about the work that we've gotten done over these last five weeks.
"Guys stayed into it, continued to work. So, will kind of wrap things up Saturday. We will turn it into family day, and so a bunch of families come back, watch it a little bit and breaking bread together after practice. So, I think it's a great way for us to at least finish it kind of as a program.
"Two scrimmages, I haven't talked to you since the last one. Got a lot of work done over the course of 95 snaps there last Saturday. Defensively, as a whole, I felt pretty good. Tackling, the effort, making it hard on the defense. ... Feel pleased with kind of that second scrimmage.
"Gives a bunch of work for a lot of guys and evaluation and guys getting better and feel good there. It's a critical part; you think about spring practice, critical part in kind of transitioning to the program, guys improving, diving into summer, we're going to have a big-time summer and all of that, getting ready for August camp already with that
"Do want to mention ... that we were going to kind of bring back 'Meet the Spartans' event in August. Looking for August 21 to do that before our first home game. I learned a little bit of some of the tradition of that when meeting with our group. So, more to come on the exact details of that. But we were trying to bring that back in August on the 21st."
