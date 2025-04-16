MSU Edge Rusher Enters Transfer Portal
Michigan State edge rusher Anthony Jones Jr. entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The news was first reported by 247Sports' Stephen Brooks.
Jones had 25 total tackles and two sacks in 2024, his lone season with the Spartans.
The Las Vegas native began his collegiate career at Oregon, where he redshirted out of high school. Then, he transferred to Indiana after one season where he got a few snaps but decided to transfer to Michigan State for his redshirt sophomore season.
Jones was a part of the first transfer portal class for Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith during his first offseason in East Lansing. Jones originally committed to Smith at Oregon State for a short time in December of 2023 before decommitting and heading to Bloomington.
If Jones finds a new landing spot it will be his fourth team in four seasons. This seems odd, but for the current state of college football, this type of career trajectory is becoming the new normal.
The transfer portal reopened at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the spring window. The Spartans also saw long snapper Jack Carson-Wentz and defensive back DJ Kennard enter the transfer portal.
Although Michigan State had a disappointing season in 2024, the Spartans’ front seven was a bright spot.
Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will look to build upon their first season but will have to have new players step up. The departures of seniors Khris Bogle and Jordan Turner are big losses for the Spartans’ pass rush. Jones was projected to get a larger share of snaps before deciding to enter the portal.
However, Transfer edge rushers David Santiago and Anelu Lafaele will benefit from the opening on the edge. Santiago played 523 snaps at Air Force last season, where he led the Falcons with 3.5 sacks. Lafaele has less experience as a redshirt freshman who spent last season at Wisconsin without seeing the field.
The Spartans started spring practice over a month ago but will not have any festivities at Spartan Stadium to close the spring. Smith credited stadium renovations and the activity of the transfer portal as reasons why Michigan State is distancing itself from a traditional spring game, like other programs across the nation.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and please share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.