MSU Needs LB Hall to Return to Form in 2025
Last season was one to forget for the Michigan State Spartans' football squad as they were unable to reach their true potential under Jonathan Smith in his first season in East Lansing. But with the season in the past now, all MSU must focus on is that which is ahead.
The Spartans were near the bottom of the Big Ten when it came to both the standings and points allowed, as the defense allowed on average 26.1 points per game. But with the past being the past, MSU will need one of their linebackers to return to form in Year 3.
The linebacker in question is soon-to-be junior Jordan Hall. Hall had a strong campaign in his first season with the Spartans but saw some regression from year one to Year 2. If MSU wants to improve its overall defense, Hall will need to be a major contributor.
Hall had a strong first season with the program, recording 67 total tackles, 31 of which were solos, had one pass defended and one forced fumble, as well as earning 4.5 sacks. His 67 total tackles were good enough to rank in a tie for 35th place among other Big Ten competitors.
However, the second season for Hall saw a step in the wrong direction, as it did for the entire program. He was only able to collect 24 total tackles, with 13 solos, and zero sacks. He did improve his passes defended though, bringing in one extra than he had the season before.
The 6-3 236-pounder will look to get his level of play back on the right track. Now, as an upperclassman and more experienced competitor, Hall should be able to learn from what worked and what didn't going into the back half of his collegiate playing days.
For Coach Smith, it will be important to get the best out of Hall while he still has him. If he can return to his freshman year form, he could be a major threat down the line as he now enters Year 3, which calls for leadership and higher expectations as a veteran on this defense.
