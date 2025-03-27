What Expectations Should be for MSU's Smith in Year 2
When Jonathan Smith was hired to be the Michigan State Spartans’ head football coach in November 2023, MSU fans had visions of a new-age Mark Dantonio in their heads.
Smith, a program-builder at Oregon State, followed a similar formula as Dantonio did in his best years leading the Spartans: find diamonds in the rough in recruiting and develop them into all-conference talent.
While that can be a slow burn, Spartan fans have grown impatient with losing. They got ahead of their skis and lost sight of what this MSU rebuild would realistically look like for Smith.
The excitement level among fans dropped with every uncompetitive loss in a sputtering November stretch that saw Smith’s team miss its third consecutive bowl game. Fans thought he would provide an immediate winner, but that did not come to fruition.
With another disappointing season in the books and a losing record in Smith’s first go-round in East Lansing, expectations are tempered for the mild-mannered Spartans’ head coach.
Calls for an outside shot at a College Football Playoff appearance have become apathetic whispers of ‘let’s just make a bowl game and see where we can go from there.’
With how competitive the Big Ten is at the top of the conference and where MSU’s roster stands talent-wise, it’s fair not to feel as optimistic as a fan. It’s tough to pull off a real rebuild in college football these days with the whirlwinds of change blowing too strongly at times.
However, there is a fair amount of talent on this Spartan team. Aidan Chiles has shown flashes of brilliance at quarterback, Nick Marsh looks like a superstar at wide receiver, and getting some experienced defenders back healthy doesn’t hurt either.
MSU does not have a grueling middle stretch in its schedule like it did in 2024, so there is a chance the team will not be black and blue by the time it reaches its second bye week.
The schedule is considerably easier than 2024, making even a shot at the GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit much more plausible.
Smith’s staff did some nice things last season, even if they didn’t necessarily materialize on the field. The staff’s ability to develop the young talent will be crucial as the team looks to make an expected step forward in Smith’s second season.
While Smith did not blow anyone away recruiting the high school ranks or in the transfer portal, he and his staff landed quality additions who should contribute immediately this season. It is fair to say the roster is more talented on paper than last season.
It is tough to predict whether or not the Spartans will go bowling in 2025, but we should see tangible progress from Smith as a coach and talent developer.
There really isn’t any possible way he could take a step back.
