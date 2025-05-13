Spartans' Jordan Turner Signs With NFL Team
While just one Michigan State Spartan from last year's roster was selected in this year's NFL Draft, several have signed undrafted free-agent contracts and will have a shot at making a roster this summer.
Another joined the list on Monday as the Denver Broncos announced they have signed former Spartan linebacker Jordan Turner. Turner had attended the Broncos' rookie minicamp over the weekend.
The NFL rookie had spent just one season at Michigan State, where he was the Spartans' leading tackler last year, tallying 66 tackles, 11 for loss, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and a pass defensed in 12 games.
Turner had transferred over from Wisconsin, where he spent his first three collegiate seasons, totaling 135 tackles, 13 for loss, 5.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 30 games.
The Farmington Hills native revealed his pitch to NFL teams when he addressed the media following his Pro Day showing back in March.
"I'd say that I'm a guy that's going to come in and work my butt off, and I'm here to help the team win," Turner said. "I'm competitive, and I'm smart and intelligent, I know the game, I've been studying since I was little.
"So, I just feel like I bring a lot to the table, and I'm always going to be here to improve and help the team win with whatever they want me to do."
It would seem Turner displayed that in Denver's minicamp, as he will now have a chance to further prove himself this summer as he tries to make the 53-man roster.
Turner joins a solid list of fellow Spartan teammates to have been signed as undrafted free agents, including wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr., who was just signed by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, running backs Nate Carter (Atlanta Falcons) and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (Carolina Panthers) and kicker Jonathan Kim (Chicago Bears).
Denver is a team that is back on the rise in the AFC West and could use a player like Turner to help bolster its defense as it looks to overtake the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the division the last nine years.
