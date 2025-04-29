Michigan State's Jordan Turner Receives NFL Rookie Minicamp Invite
It seemed inevitable, but at last, former Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner has received an NFL rookie minicamp invite.
Michigan State football announced on Tuesday that Turner has received an invitation to the Denver Broncos' rookie minicamp.
Turner, who was elected a team captain for the Green and White last year, spent just one year at Michigan State after transferring over from Wisconsin, where he spent four years. He would log a team-high 66 tackles last season, reaching over 60 tackles for the third straight season, 11 tackles for loss, which also led the team, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and a pass defensed.
The former Badger committed to Wisconsin as a three-star recruit from Farmington Hills. After redshirting his first season with the program, Turner would appear in six games in 2021, posting six tackles, one for a loss and two interceptions.
The following season, Turner burst onto the scene, recording a career-high 68 tackles, five for loss, 2.0 sacks, an interception, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 13 games. He would tally 61 tackles, seven for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in 11 games in his final season with the Badgers.
Turner was one of Jonathan Smith's best transfer portal acquisitions in Year 1 in East Lansing.
The Michigan State product gave his pitch regarding why a pro team should take a chance on him when he spoke to reporters after his Pro Day showing last month.
"I'd say that I'm a guy that's going to come in and work my butt off, and I'm here to help the team win," Turner said. "I'm competitive, and I'm smart and intelligent, I know the game, I've been studying since I was little.
"So, I just feel like I bring a lot to the table, and I'm always going to be here to improve and help the team win with whatever they want me to do."
Turner is now one of seven Spartans from last year's roster who have received an NFL rookie minicamp invite, joining Maverick Hansen, Lejond Cavazos, Khris Bogle, Tanner Miller, D'Quan Douse and Montorie Foster Jr.
