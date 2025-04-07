New MSU DB Joshua Eaton Making Strong First Impression
Michigan State did a stellar job of addressing its needs through the transfer portal this winter.
Particularly in the secondary, the Spartans brought in three defensive backs, including a very experienced veteran in Joshua Eaton.
Eaton spent his last two seasons at Texas State after transferring over from Oklahoma, where he spent his first three collegiate seasons.
The veteran decided to finish out his career at Michigan State, and so far, his play in spring practice has drawn praise.
"He [Eaton] has good length, good size and good movement skills," said defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. "Obviously, seven practices in, so we got some body of work, but I have been impressed with him. He comes to work, he is a guy who is diligent in his technique and knows his assignments.
"He made some plays, he made a few nice plays earlier in practice today [Tuesday], so we are excited to see him."
Eaton's new teammate and fellow defensive back Malik Spencer has liked what he's seen as well.
"I just like [Eaton's] man-on-man, for sure," Spencer said. "For me, it's man-on-man. I like his man skills and his ability to put his foot in the ground and change direction. When the receiver stops, he can stop. And then, on top of that, he's fast, he's rolling."
Spencer is entering Year 2 in Rossi's scheme, and while that is the case for him and the rest of the returning defensive backs, he doesn't sense a difference in approach between them and the newcomers.
"It doesn't really feel any way for me, honestly, because Coach Blue, he's really making sure that everybody is on the same page and everybody has the same mentality," Spencer said. "It's not like a, 'He's new, he doesn't really know what's going on, he doesn't really know how to -- .' No, everybody with the same mentality, same thing, same page."
Eaton totaled a career-best 27 tackles, two for loss and five passes defensed while starting in all 12 games for the Bobcats last season.
Based on the praise from Rossi and Spencer, it seems Eaton could be a significant contributor for this Spartans secondary in 2025.
