REPORT: MSU Rival Michigan RB Sees Similarities in Moore, Saban
Michigan State's bitter rival, Michigan, found much success in the transfer portal this offseason.
One of its headliners was former Alabama running back Justice Haynes, a veteran who had the luxury of playing under the great Nick Saban, who, of course, spent five years at Michigan State during the early part of his legendary coaching career.
While Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is still finding his footing as a head coach, coming off his first full season in such a role, Haynes sees similarities in Moore and Saban.
“He (Moore) reminds me of a young Coach Saban in a lot of ways,” Haynes said, per On3's Pete Nakos. “He’s going to kick it with you. He’s going to have fun with you. But then there is also a time to be serious and a time to be disciplined. Everything is discipline-oriented around there.
"We train differently from anyone else in the country. We work harder than anyone in the country, and we’re all about running the ball and stopping the run. That’s what we pride ourselves on, and that’s ultimately what led to my decision. I knew they were going to value the running back position, and I knew I could thrive in the offense.”
Haynes ironically had faced the Wolverines while at Alabama. The meeting came in the 2023 College Football Playoff, Saban's final game as a head coach, when the Wolverines defeated the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, a win that saw Michigan advance to the national title game, which it won over Washington.
The two teams then met again in last season's ReliaQuest Bowl, which Michigan also won, though Haynes had already hit the portal before then.
It's quite a reach to compare Moore to arguably the greatest college football coach of all time. Of course, Haynes was merely comparing how the two operate, but still, mentioning them in the same breath is bound to get people talking -- so here we are.
Michigan State and Michigan will face off on Saturday, Oct. 25, in Spartan Stadium. The Spartans have lost the last three matchups.
