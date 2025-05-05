Spartans' Bitter Rival Self-Penalized in Latest Chapter of Stalions Saga
More turmoil continues to surround Michigan State's bitter in-state rival, Michigan.
Just a day after it was announced by multiple sources that University of Michigan president Santa Ono will be leaving to become the University of Florida's next president, the Wolverines have dropped the hammer upon their own football program.
According to ESPN, "Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for two games for the upcoming 2025 season as part of self-imposed sanctions by the university in regards to the Connor Stalions advanced scouting scandal."
Moore will be suspended for Week 3 and Week 4, the Wolverines' matchups with Central Michigan and Nebraska.
Stalions had been accused of sign stealing back in October of 2023, the same season Michigan went on to win the national championship. Moore, who was offensive coordinator at the time, had been accused of deleting 52 text exchanges with the former staffer.
Per ESPN, "The NCAA can still punish Moore in addition to the self-imposed school penalties. A final resolution is expected before the start of the season."
This follows a series of suspensions for Michigan, all of which have taken place in a matter of two years.
Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had been suspended for the first three games of the 2023 campaign as part of self-imposed sanctions related to an investigation regarding recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period. Moore had been suspended for the first game of the season, Michigan's season-opener against East Carolina.
That same season, Harbaugh would be suspended by the Big Ten for the Wolverines' final three regular-season contests, a punishment that had been related to the NCAA's investigation into the Stalions sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh would return for the Big Ten Championship Game, and he and the Wolverines would go on to win a national title.
The former Michigan coach, of course, would leave the program that offseason and return to the NFL to serve as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Moore would be named permanent head coach and led Michigan to an 8-5 record in his first season at the helm.
The sign-stealing scandal continues to follow the program, though, based on ESPN's reporting, the investigation should be coming to an end shortly.
