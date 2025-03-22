Spartan Legend K9 Listed in Ludicrous Trade Proposal
Michigan State legend and current Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was featured in a recent mock trade that would send the former Spartan running back on his way out of Seattle to land with the Las Vegas Raiders. While trade predictions are heavily common during this of year, this take wouldn't happen.
Bleacher Report's Moe Morton proposed a scenario where the former Spartan would pack his bags in return for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Below is what Morton had to say to back up his claim:
"Las Vegas has arguably the worst backfield," Morris wrote. "Raheem Mostert, who turns 33 in April, leads the unit. Sincere McCormick flashed in a handful of games last year, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury and is still an unproven commodity."
Given where the Seahawks sit with their roster currently, it wouldn't make sense for the franchise to reach out to the Raiders twice in one offseason for trades. Earlier this offseason, Walker's former teammate in quarterback Geno Smith was traded to Las Vegas in return for a third-round draft pick in 2026.
The Raiders addressed their running back hole left by Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah by signing veteran running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year $2.1 million contract. If the Raiders front office were serious about making this trade happen, they wouldn't have addressed the running back area so soon.
Walker is also in the final season of his rookie contract after he was drafted out of MSU in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Going into his fourth season, the former Spartan has a chance to earn himself a massive payday or even an extension to keep him stationed in Seattle long-term.
That being said, there has been no tip that the Seahawks franchise are interested in moving on from Walker. They do possess Zach Charbonnet, who showed strong signs of future potential after Walker went down to injury.
"Raiders head coach Pete Carroll can call his former team and inquire about Kenneth Walker III. Seattle may be willing to move on from the 24-year-old because of his declining production and recent injuries," Morton wrote. "He's seen a drop-off in his rushing numbers since his 2022 rookie season."
