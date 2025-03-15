Former Spartan Could Easily Return to Past Success in 2025-26
Amidst the chaos of the NFL's free agency season, the Seattle Seahawks have nothing to worry about when it comes to former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.
While one day, the former MSU product will hit free agency, the franchise has control over the young star for one more season.
Walker was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That rookie season, Walker put up his best rushing season yet. Playing in 15 games, the former Spartan ran for 1,050 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
Since his rookie season, the production has taken a step back. In his second season, Walker played in 15 games again for Seattle but ran for fewer yards. In those 15 games, Walker collected 905 rushing yards and scored eight touchdowns while also getting 46 first downs.
His second season was not awful by any means of the word, but statistically. he did have a down season season from year number one to year number two. However, the former Spartans' third season saw the same trend, but this time, injury could take the blame.
This past season, the MSU product played in 12 games for the Seahawks before injuries took away the other five games he could have played in. The injuries were also all focused on his main power source, his legs before he got shut down after Week 16.
After playing in the least amount of games this past season, it would be very likely to assume that Walker will return to prove that he still has what it takes. In the 12 games last year, the former Spartan collected 573 rushing yards, averaging 47.7 rushing yards per game.
In his rookie campaign, Walker ranked just out of the top 10, placing in 12th among the rest of the NFL running backs. If he can stay healthy for a full season, which he has yet to do since debuting in the league, the Seahawks could not only compete within their division but also find their way back to the playoffs on the back of Walker's wheels.
