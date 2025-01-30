Spartans Extend Offer, Seek to Flip Commitment of 2026 Three-Star DE
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking to flip another top recruit from the state of Florida as three-star defensive end and current Illinois commit Kingston Shaw recently received an offer from the Spartans.
Shaw announced the offer via social media on Tuesday.
While Shaw already announced his verbal commitment to the Fighting Illini back on Jan. 1, he is still entertaining several other destinations before official signing day on Wednesday. The Spartans are the latest team to enter the fold to acquire a dangerous pass rusher.
According to Rivals, Shaw is ranked 99th in the state of Florida and 38th in the nation at his position. He looks double the size of many of the offensive lineman he is facing while being able to make lateral moves to get by blockers and make a big tackle.
Shaw is currently a junior at First Academy High School in Orlando, Florida and the third player from that high school in the 2026 class to be offered by the Spartans. Three-star cornerback Danny Odem and three-star defensive lineman Christian Willis are teammates of Shaw's and all have the Spartans' eye.
Other schools have been all over Shaw's recruitment since verbally signing with the Illini. The Purdue Boilermakers are another Big Ten team that has entered the fold and could be making a push for the three-star recruit. He has over 15 offers to choose from if he were to stray from his current choice.
Crazier things have happened in the world of recruiting as players have announced flipped commitments in the final stages of the recruiting process and the Spartans will have a fighter's chance. National signing day is one week away when Shaw will make his commitment official.
It will not be easy as the Illini have done a good job of keeping Shaw close as they performed an in-home visit last week, traveling to the Sunshine State to meet with the star prospect and his family. The Spartans will have to work some magic very quickly if they want to flip Shaw's decision.
