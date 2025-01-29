Spartans Extend Offer to 2026 Three-Star DL From Florida
The Michigan State Spartans reached out to another top defensive recruit in the 2026 recruiting class as three-star defensive lineman Christian "Lex" Willis was recently given an offer from the Spartans, he announced via social media on Tuesday morning.
Willis is the second player from First Academy High School in Orlando, Florida in the 2026 class to be offered by the Spartans. Three-star cornerback Danny Odem is teammates with Willis and have both garnered interest from the Green and White. Both are juniors with one year of high school ball left.
According to Willis' recruiting profile on 247Sports, he has gained interest from 13 total schools including the Spartans. Programs such as West Virginia, Minnesota, Ole Miss and several others will be competing alongside the Spartans for a highly coveted commitment.
With the UCF Knights and USF Bulls being the only notable schools from Willis' home state to extend offers, the Spartans may have a leg up considering their recruiting success in Florida. Last year's Michigan State team had seven different players from the Sunshine State.
The highlight tapes that Willis released from his junior season show an incredible ability to not only manhandle opposing linemen but shed those blocks to get to the football. He earned numerous tackles for loss and quarterback sacks with a relentless effort to cause chaos for the offense.
Michigan State is the latest team to extend an offer towards Willis as Secondary Coach Blue Adams did a majority of recruiting for the young prospect. Adams has familiarity with the Florida recruiting landscape as a former secondary coach for the South Florida Bulls from 2017 to 2018.
At 6-4. 250-pounds, Willis has the capability to play at the next level as a strong asset for a recently struggling Spartans defensive line. Last season, the Spartans ranked ninth in the Big Ten in run defense, allowing 125.1 yards per game and had the third-least amount of sacks with 19 in 12 games.
The Spartans have been very consistent over the offseason months in diving deep for the top recruits around the country and they have found another in Willis. If they are able to earn his commitment, that defensive front may look a whole lot different in a few short years.
