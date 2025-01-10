Spartans Lose Transfer Commit
The Michigan State Spartans are experiencing how cutthroat the transfer portal can be after one of their most recent transfer commitments had a change of heart just days after becoming a Spartan.
Former Idaho Vandals freshman tight end Mason Mini recently committed to the Spartans back on Jan. 6, but just two days later, flipped his commitment from Michigan State to the University of Cal-Berkeley Bears. A Bay Area native stuck with his hometown team and left the Spartans hanging.
Mini made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.
Mini took a visit to East Lansing last week and quickly made his decision to join the program just a few days later. He must have had a change of heart at the last second as he quickly pivoted to stay in his hometown state. It marks a major loss for the Spartans who were hoping to add another stud transfer.
It is a mere 35-minute drive from Mini's hometown of Pacifica, California to Cal's campus. Sometimes players are advocates of staying close to home to allow their friends and family to come watch them play on a weekly basis. It seemed to be a no-brain decision for Mini to flip over at the last minute.
This past season with the Vandals, Mini recorded just five catches for 61 yards in very limited time on the field for a 10-4 team in the Big Sky of the FCS. He will be making a transition to the big leagues of college football, joining a Cal Bears program that finished 6-7 last season in the ACC.
The commitment flip devastates the Spartans in terms of the tight end position, thinning up that position group for the near future. Michigan State was seeking to strengthen its tight end room with the addition of Mini but will need to go back on the hunt for another strong pass catcher.
In this day and age in college football, it is not so surprising to see players flip schools in the blink of an eye. There are a large group of players that even decide to transfer out once the season has begun. Mini could potentially keep the Spartans in mind if things do not pan out with the Bears.
