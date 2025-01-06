BREAKING: Spartans Make Transfer Move Again, Land Former Idaho TE
The Michigan State Spartans added a linebacker in the transfer portal Monday with the addition of Aisea Moa.
It was the first move of the day. Michigan State added another transfer in tight end Mason Mini, he announced on social media. An Idaho transfer, Mini hit the portal when most of the coaching staff jumped ship. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end visited the Spartans this past weekend.
The addition of Mini marks a huge move for the Green and White, who desperately needed help at the tight end position.
As I previously reported:
"The Spartans have transfer portal needs, all of which vary in why it is a need. Positional depth, injuries, departures. But what about lackluster play? That title might just go to the tight end group, featuring Jack Velling, Michael Masunas and Brennan Parachek. Velling was highly touted and there were whispers of All-Big Ten nods in his future. He looked lost in the passing game and his blocking left a lot to be desired. The star early on was Masunas -- then he fell to a season-ending injury. The tight end position is supposed to be a big feature of Brian Lindgren and Smith's offense. Michigan State wants to send its tight ends downfield to be playmakers, adding a layer of verticality. It is a huge touchpoint in their recruiting of the position, too."
Verticality is everything. Under Coach Jonathan Smith, the Spartans have been very particular about the type of player they select. They want gritty, tough football players with IQ and character. For Smith, guarding the locker room and the culture he is establishing is the No. 1 priority.
Mini had five receptions for 61 yards through 12 games in 2024. He fits the measurables for what we've seen tight ends coach Brian Wozniak target for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's offense. Both Brians like their tight end to be 6-5 or taller with an athletic frame so as to allow for strong vertical playmaking.
This spring will be critical for Mini as he tries to fit into the tight end room and offense as a whole. The spring game will be the most telling sign.
