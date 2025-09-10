Magic Johnson Congratulates MSU's Chiles, Hall on B1G Honors
It's no secret that Michigan State basketball legend and NBA all-time great Earvin "Magic" Johnson likes to represent his alma mater. On Tuesday, the 1979 national champion acknowledged his Spartans once again, but it wasn't about the basketball team.
Johnson took to X in order to let the world know about MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles and linebacker Jordan Hall, who were just named as the Big Ten's Co-Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week following the Spartans' 42-40 victory over Boston College.
Performances from Chiles and Hall
Michigan State's quarterback had probably his best game as a Spartan ever, scoring five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) and totaling 270 yards without a turnover. The stellar night wasn't enough to win the award outright though, as Chiles had to split the conference's award with Washington RB Jonah Coleman.
Hall did win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award outright. He set a new career-high with 15 total tackles and also forced a fumble on MSU's 1-yard line that basically kept seven points off the board for Boston College.
Magic also tweeted about the victory right after the game.
Johnson's History with MSU
In case you somehow don't know yet, Magic Johnson tweeting about you is a big deal. He has a statue outside of the Breslin Center for a reason.
Not only has Johnson led MSU to one of its two national championships in its proud basketball history, but he's the greatest point guard ever. En route to the Hall of Fame, Magic won five championships, won three MVPs and Finals MVPs, made 12 All-Star teams and was All-NBA 10 times. He also averaged 11.2 assists per game, which is comfortably an NBA record.
In retirement, Johnson still pops back up around Michigan State a good bit. Him tweeting about the Spartans or posting about them on social media is not an uncommon occurrence.
Of course, he tends to do it more often when things are going well in East Lansing. If the football team can continue to piece together wins, perhaps the basketball and Spartan legend will keep talking about the team so publicly.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Magic when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.