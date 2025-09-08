MSU's Chiles, Hall Get Big Ten Player of the Week Honors
Two different Michigan State players received weekly conference honors on Monday, with quarterback Aidan Chiles being the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Jordan Hall getting named as the conference's Defensive Player of the Week.
The recognition comes in the wake of MSU's 42-40 victory over Boston College in double overtime. Michigan State now sits at 2-0 headed into Week 3 against Youngstown State.
Aidan Chiles' Day vs. BC
Chiles will have to settle for a split for his award, as Washington RB Jonah Coleman got a part of it after rushing for five touchdowns against UC Davis. With respect to Coleman, Chiles' mark is probably a bit more impressive, given that he was also responsible for five scores and that the Spartans faced a Power Four opponent, while the Huskies faced an FCS squad.
On Saturday, Chiles had perhaps his best game in a Michigan State uniform. The junior threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns through the air and tacked on 39 yards and the fifth touchdown on the ground. Those stats also don't include the game-winning throw to Omari Kelly on the two-point conversion. He also went the full 60+ minutes without a turnover.
This is the first time a Michigan State players has won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week since TE Maliq Carr went for 117 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana on Nov. 18, 2023.
Jordan Hall's Day vs. BC
Hall was all over the field for the Spartans' defense. He set a new career high in tackles, with 15. Nine of those players were also solo tackles, so it's not like he was running into plays after someone else made first contact. He also made an extremely clutch play by forcing a fumble on MSU's 1-yard line that essentially kept seven points off the board for Boston College during the first quarter.
The junior captain has perhaps been Michigan State's best player on defense so far. Through two games, Hall's 23 total tackles are, by far, the most on the team. Wayne Matthews III is in second with 14.
This is the first time an MSU players has won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week since Cal Haladay made a whopping 19 total tackles against Rutgers on Nov. 12, 2022.
